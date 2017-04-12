WRAPUP 7-White House accuses Russia of Syria chemical attack 'cover up'

(Adds China Xi's Syria comments to Trump in telephone call,
paragraphs 11-12)
* White House says Russia "on an island" in supporting Assad
* Allies see U.S. missile attack as reversal of isolationism
* Putin stands by ally Assad after chemical attack
* Spicer Holocaust comment mars strong line on Syria
By Steve Holland and Andrew Osborn
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, April 12 President Donald
Trump's administration accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to
shield Syria's government from blame for a deadly gas attack, as
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson brought a Western message to
Moscow condemning its support for President Bashar al-Assad.
Trump, who has faced criticism for lacking a broader
strategy to deal with the Syria crisis, insisted he has no plans
to "go into" the war-torn country.
Senior White House officials, briefing reporters on
condition of anonymity, said Assad's government carried out the
April 4 sarin nerve gas attack on civilians in Syria's Idlib
province that killed 87 people, including many children, to put
pressure on rebels making advances in the area.
Russia has defended the Syrian leader against U.S.
allegations that his forces carried out the attack, saying there
was no evidence. Russia has blamed Syrian rebels.
"It's clear that the Russians are trying to cover up what
happened there," one White House official said.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer later told reporters that
the facts backed up the U.S. version of events. "Russia is on an
island when it comes to its support of Syria or its lack of,
frankly, acknowledgment of what happened," he told reporters.
However, at the same briefing, Spicer drew criticism after
he sought to underscore the ghastliness of the gas attack by
saying: "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even
sink to using chemical weapons." Nazi Germany used gas chambers
to kill millions of Jews during the Holocaust.
Spicer later apologized and said he should not have made the
comparison. "It was a mistake. I shouldn't have done it and I
won't do it again," Spicer told CNN in an interview. "It was
inappropriate and insensitive."
The White House officials said Russia has frequently offered
multiple, conflicting accounts of Syrian government aggression
including the incident in the village of Khan Sheikhoun to sow
doubt within the international community.
The United States launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian
airfield on Thursday to retaliate after the attack. The strikes
thrust Trump, who came to power in January calling for warmer
ties with Russia, and his administration into confrontation with
Moscow.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a telephone call
on Wednesday that “any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable”
and urged a political solution for Syria, Chinese state
broadcaster CCTV said of the telephone exchange.
"(We) must persevere with moving towards a political
solution for the Syria issue. It is very important that the
United Nations Security Council maintains unity on the Syria
issue. (I) hope the Security Council can speak with a single
voice," CCTV cited Xi as saying.
Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said
on Tuesday she thought Russia knew about the chemical attack in
advance. "They didn’t look shocked. They didn’t look surprised.
They were so quick to defend. And then the evidence comes out,
and we see exactly what it is and we know exactly what the
environment was. Then you realize," she said on CNN.
U.S. intelligence indicates that the chemical agent in the
attack was delivered by Syrian Su-22 aircraft that took off from
the Shayrat airfield, according to a White House report given to
reporters.
In a four-page document, the White House sought to rebut
many of Moscow’s claims about the circumstances of the attack.
It said the Syrian planes were in the vicinity of Khan Sheikhoun
about 20 minutes before the attack and left shortly afterward.
"Additionally, our information indicates personnel
historically associated with Syria's chemical weapons program
were at Shayrat airfield in late March making preparations for
an upcoming attack in northern Syria, and they were present at
the airfield on the day of the attack," the report said.
Washington wants Russia to stop supporting Assad, who has
been fighting a six-year-long civil war against mostly Sunni
Muslim rebels, also with the backing of Shi'ite Muslim Iran.
TILLERSON MESSAGE
Tillerson carried a message from world powers to Moscow
denouncing Russian support for Assad, as the Trump
administration took on America's traditional mantle as leader of
a unified West.
Tillerson earlier met foreign ministers from the Group of
Seven advanced economies and Middle Eastern allies in Italy.
They endorsed a joint call for Russia to abandon Assad.
"It is clear to us the reign of the Assad family is coming
to an end," Tillerson told reporters in Italy. "We hope that the
Russian government concludes that they have aligned themselves
with an unreliable partner in Bashar al-Assad."
He said Russia had failed in its role as sponsor of a 2013
deal in which Assad promised to give up chemical weapons.
Russia says the chemicals that killed civilians last week
belonged to rebels, not Assad's government, and accused the
United States of an illegal aggression on a false pretext.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he believed
Washington planned more missile strikes, and that rebels were
planning to stage chemical weapons attacks to provoke them.
"We have information that a similar provocation is being
prepared ... in other parts of Syria including in the southern
Damascus suburbs where they are planning to again plant some
substance and accuse the Syrian authorities of using" chemical
weapons, Putin said.
Trump denied further plans in Syria.
"We're not going into Syria," he said in an interview with
the New York Post. "Our policy is the same; it hasn’t changed.
We’re not going into Syria."
A senior Trump administration official called Putin's
remarks part of a Russian "disinformation campaign."
The United States, Britain and France have proposed a
revised draft resolution to the 15-member U.N. Security Council
similar to a text they circulated last week pushing Syria's
government to cooperate with investigators.
TURNING POINT
The secretary of state's role as messenger for a united G7
position is a turning point for Trump, who in the past alarmed
allies by voicing skepticism about the value of U.S. support for
traditional friends, while calling for closer ties with Moscow.
Tillerson is a former chairman of oil company Exxon Mobil
Corp, which has gigantic projects in Russia. Putin
awarded him Russia's "Order of Friendship" in 2013.
He is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in
Moscow on Wednesday. The Kremlin has said Tillerson has no
meeting scheduled with Putin this trip, although some Russian
media have reported such a meeting could take place.
Western countries have been calling for Assad's departure
since 2011, the start of a civil war that has killed at least
400,000 people and created the world's worst refugee crisis.
Assad's position on the battlefield became far stronger
after Russia joined the war to support him in 2015. The United
States and its allies are conducting air strikes in Syria
against Islamic State, but until last week Washington had
avoided targeting forces of Assad's government directly.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday the United
States' military policy in Syria had not changed and remains
focused on defeating Islamic State.
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati in Moscow, Ayesha
Rascoe, Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Eric Beech in Washington;
Writing by Peter Graff, Alistair Bell and Patricia Zengerle;
Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)