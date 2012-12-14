UPDATE 4-Obama signs trade, human rights bill that angers Moscow

* Law lifts Cold-War era restrictions on trade
* Russia opposes Magnitsky human rights provision
* Moscow calls measure "shortsighted and dangerous"
* Russian lawmakers pass bill targeting Americans
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 President Barack Obama on
Friday signed a bill that brings U.S. trade relations with
Russia into the 21st century but also ushers in a testy era in
which the United States could publicly "name and shame" Russian
human rights violators.
The measure, which Congress passed by an overwhelming
margin, allows Obama to establish "permanent normal trade
relations" - or PNTR - with Russia by lifting a Cold War-era
restriction on trade.
It also directs Obama to bar Russian human rights violators
from entering the United States and freeze any assets they have
in U.S. banks. The provision is named in honor of Sergei
Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption lawyer many U.S. lawmakers
believe was beaten to death in a Russian jail in 2009.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the
congressional approval of the bill "a purely political and
unfriendly act."
"I don't get why they would sacrifice U.S.-Russia relations
in order to get some political dividends at home," Putin said.
Moscow kept up the fiery rhetoric on Friday in a Foreign
Ministry statement after Obama's signing. It called the law
"shortsighted and dangerous" and an "overt interference into our
internal affairs."
The statement put most of the blame for the Magnitsky
measure on U.S. lawmakers, but said it regretted Obama could not
"overcome those ... who see our country not as a partner but as
an enemy."
U.S.-Russia relations have already been strained over the
conflict in Syria and the treatment of critics of the Kremlin
since Putin returned to the presidency in May.
Russia last week banned imports of U.S. pork and beef
containing ractopamine, a widely used feed additive the United
Nation's food agency in July said "had no impact on human
health" if residues stay within recommended levels.
"Being a WTO member means Russia's import standards have to
be based on sound science, but their plan to block U.S. beef and
pork is anything but sound," Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Max Baucus said, referring to the World Trade Organization,
which Russia joined in August.
He urged Moscow to reverse the move.
The Magnitsky law directs Obama to publish the names of
Russians deemed to be human rights violators, but allows him to
keep some names classified if he decides that it is in the U.S.
national security interest.
Congress is due to receive the first list in 120 days and
Obama must explain in advance any names he decides to keep
secret.
RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS RECIPROCATE
The new law will be "of great benefit to both us and to the
Russians," U.S. State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell
said.
"We continue to call on Russia to investigate, prosecute and
punish those responsible for the crimes committed against Mr.
Magnitsky," he said.
But Russia considers the Magnitsky provision an insult. On
Friday the lower chamber of its parliament gave preliminary
approval to a measure barring Americans who violate the rights
of Russians from entering the country.
It targets Americans involved in "unfounded or unjust"
sentences against Russians - a nod to Viktor Bout, a Russian
arms trader serving a 25-year prison term in the United States
after what Moscow says was a politically motivated prosecution
and an unfair trial.
The Russian bill, expected to be signed by Putin before the
end of the year, also targets Americans accused of abusing
Russian-born adopted children and U.S. judges or authorities
deemed to have been too lenient in such cases.
Pro-Kremlin lawmakers have proposed the bill be named after
Dima Yakovlev, a Russian-born boy who died at the age of 18
months after his adoptive U.S. family left him locked in a
vehicle in Virginia in 2008.
"It stretches the imagination to see an equal or reciprocal
situation here," Ventrell said. "The issue of adoption is one
that we've worked very hard with the Russians, it is something
we've looked at carefully. But we just reject any attempt at
trying to make a reciprocal comparison."
Business groups pushed Congress for months to approve PNTR,
which was needed to ensure U.S. companies get all the
market-opening benefits of Russia's entry into the WTO.
Without it, U.S. companies such as Caterpillar, Ford
, JPMorgan Chase and others feared they would be at
a disadvantage to competitors in other countries that already
have full WTO relations with Russia.
It was also needed to allow the United States to use the WTO
dispute-settlement system to challenge any Russian actions it
says unfairly restrict U.S. imports, although the two sides
still need to formally establish full WTO relations in Geneva
first.