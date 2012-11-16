Russia condemns US House passage of rights bill, will respond

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia condemned the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday of a bill designed to punish Russians who violate human rights, and promised to retaliate.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called House approval of the so-called Magnitsky legislation "an unfriendly, provocative insult" and said "measures in response will certainly follow".
The legislation would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of any individual considered to have been involved in the 2009 death in a Moscow jail of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, and other human rights violators.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.