US business warns against Russian sanctions bill

* Bill focuses on death of Russian anti-graft lawyer
* Business group says measure 'seriously flawed'
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 5 A bill to punish Russian
officials for alleged human rights abuses would badly damage
U.S.-Russian ties and hurt U.S. exports, business groups said on
Tuesday, two days before a key congressional panel will vote on
the measure.
The bill would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of Russians linked to the detention and death
of Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-graft lawyer who died in a Russian
jail in 2009 under suspicious circumstances.
The legislation is expected to win approval on Thursday in
the House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee,
clearing the way for the full House to take up the measure,
either on its own or part of a trade bill.
Bill Reinsch, president of the National Foreign Trade
Council, whose members include major U.S. exporters such as
Boeing, Microsoft and Caterpillar, told
reporters on Tuesday the Magnitsky bill was "seriously flawed."
He argued it would make it even harder to get Russia's
cooperation on issues ranging from Iran's nuclear ambitions to
Syria's bloody crackdown on dissent.
U.S. companies also fear they will lose sales coming from
Russia's entry into the WTO because Moscow will retaliate by
turning to other suppliers, Reinsch said.
The issue is coming to head because the White House wants
Congress to establish "permanent normal trade relations" (PNTR)
with Russia by removing the former Soviet republic from a Cold
War-era human rights law known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment.
That measure tied bilateral trade relations to the right of
Russia Jews to emigrate freely, which the White House says is no
longer needed and inconsistent with the rules of the World Trade
Organization, which Russia is expected to join in coming months.
While the House panel is acting first on the measure, the
legislation was largely crafted by Senator Ben Cardin, a
Maryland Democrat, in response to Magnitsky's death.
"Our preference is for Congress to lift Jackson-Vanik in a
clean trade bill, but we understand the intent of Senator
Cardin's bill regarding Sergei Magnitsky and share the same
goals of promoting respect for human rights in Russia, and
specifically seeking accountability for those implicated in the
wrongful death of Mr. Magnitsky," Caitlin Hayden, a spokeswoman
for the White House National Security Council said.
"We continue to consult with Senator Cardin and other
Members of Congress on how to most effectively address this
case," Hayden said, noting the administration has already used
existing authorities "to ensure that no one implicated in Mr.
Magnitsky's death can travel to the United States."
ALTERNATIVES MOOTED
Many members of Congress don't want to drop Russia from the
older human rights law without replacing it with new human
rights legislation. Meanwhile, Russian officials have made clear
the Magnitsky bill is unacceptable.
USA Engage, a broader business coalition of 670 member
companies and trade associations, also warned against the bill,
which they fear could move through Congress on a faster track
than the legislation to establish PNTR.
However, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman John
Kerry did not follow through on an earlier plan for action on
the legislation in May and still has not scheduled a vote in his
committee. Both the full House and the full Senate would have
to approve the measure for it to become law.
"The history of these things is once they get to the floor,
they pass overwhelmingly," so business groups are hoping to
modify the legislation to make it less objectionable to Moscow
before it reaches that point, Reinsch said.
One alternative might be for lawmakers to drop the asset
freeze and focus simply on the visa ban, said Cory
Welt, associate director of the Institute for European, Russian
and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University's Elliott
School of International Affairs.
That could be modeled after an executive order issued by
President Barack Obama in August 2011, which spelled out the
administration's intention to deny visas for individuals guilty
of human rights violations, Welt said.
The United States has already used that authority to impose
visa restrictions on some Russian officials believed to be
involved in Magnitsky's death, Welt told reporters at a lunch
organized by the business groups.
It would be "unprecedented" for the United States to go
further than and impose economic sanctions, in the form of the
proposed asset freeze, for an individual crime, Welt said.