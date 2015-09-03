UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport

(New throughout, adds congresswoman's reaction, Pentagon
response, more background on Pentagon purchases)
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The U.S. government has
slapped sanctions on Russian state-owned arms exporter
Rosoboronexport for violating a U.S. law restricting weapons
trade with Iran, North Korea and Syria, barring future U.S.
military purchases with the company.
The Pentagon last purchased Rosoboronexport helicopters to
supply Afghan security forces in 2013, a Pentagon spokesperson
said on Thursday. The State Department announced the sanctions
on Wednesday.
The U.S. military's purchase of equipment from the Russian
company, given its sales of weapons to the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, had prompted bipartisan criticism in
the U.S. Congress.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new U.S.
sanctions, saying Moscow will take countermeasures, Interfax
reported late on Wednesday.
Several other Russian, Chinese, and Sudanese firms were also
listed in the U.S. State Department notice.
The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act
prohibits trade with those countries of goods, services, or
technology used to make weapons of mass destruction or cruise or
ballistic missiles.
Russia has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a
4-1/2-year-old civil war, including by supplying him with
military gear. Iran and North Korea are under United Nations
arms embargoes.
The new sanctions prohibit the U.S. government from
procuring goods or services from the listed entities, as well as
selling them defense-related goods and services.
The Pentagon previously bought Russian Mi-17 helicopters for
Afghan forces from Rosoboronexport, and a top U.S. general told
a Senate committee in 2014 that barring dealings with the
weapons exporter could be "catastrophic" for U.S.
forces.
"The DoD (Department of Defense) has no new contracts with
Rosoboronexport, nor will we enter into any new contracts with
ROE," said Maureen Schumann, a Pentagon spokesperson. The last
aircraft was delivered in November 2014, Schumann said.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut,
welcomed the sanctions in a statement.
"The Pentagon will finally have to end its relationship with
Rosoboronexport and the other entities sanctioned once and for
all," she said. "Our government must stop filling the pockets of
Russian arms dealers. It should instead support American jobs by
allowing U.S. companies to compete for these contracts."
The district DeLauro represents is home to helicopter
manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft, a division of United
Technologies Corp.
Many of the other entities targeted on Wednesday already
face multiple rounds of U.S. and international sanctions.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jason Lange; Editing by Alan
Crosby and David Gregorio)