After Russia talks, Clinton sees divisions on Syria

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton on Sunday gave a downbeat assessment of
prospects for reaching agreement with Russia on how to handle
the Syria crisis, saying her talks with Russian leaders had made
little progress.
"We have to be realistic. We haven't seen eye-to-eye on
Syria. That may continue," Clinton told reporters after talks
with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
at a summit of Pacific Rim countries.
Clinton said that despite the lack of agreement with
Russia, the United States would continue to work with
like-minded countries to support the Syrian opposition in its
struggle against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.