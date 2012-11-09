US House expected to vote next week on Russia trade bill

WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives is expected to vote next week on a long-delayed
bill to ensure U.S. companies receive all the market opening
benefits of Russia's recent accession to the World Trade
Organization, congressional aides said on Friday.
The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting late
Tuesday afternoon on the legislation to establish "permanent
normal trade relations" with Russia, setting the stage for a
full House vote on the bill, the aides said.
The Senate would also have to approve the White House-backed
legislation in order for Obama to sign it into law.
Business groups hope Congress will complete action on the
legislation before lawmakers adjourn for the year.