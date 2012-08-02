US House to take up Russia trade if Obama, Senate support it-Cantor

WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday that the House of Representatives will take up a bill to normalize trade relations with Russia in September, if the Democratic-majority Senate and President Barack Obama "commit to support" passage before the end of September.

The White House has called normalizing trade relations with Russia its top legislative trade priority this year, but Republicans have complained that Obama has not done enough to whip up Democratic support for the effort.