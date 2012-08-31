Russia "optimistic" on U.S. trade vote, officials say

* Moscow opposes inserting non-trade issues in bill
* Russia hosting annual Asia-Pacific summit meeting
* Romney says U.S. needs "more backbone" in Russia policy
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 The Russian government
remains hopeful the U.S. Congress will approve a bill to upgrade
bilateral trade relations, despite a potentially tough political
climate heading into U.S. elections in November, Russian
officials said on Friday.
"We are optimistic. We need to be optimistic," Alexey
Drobinin, senior counselor at the Russian Embassy in Washington,
told reporters. "We think that expanding trade relations is a
good way to broaden our overall relationship."
Congress is under pressure to lift a Cold War provision
known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment and approve "permanent
normal trade relations," or PNTR, with Russia to ensure U.S.
companies share in the full market-opening benefit of Moscow's
entry into the World Trade Organization last week.
Drobinin discussed the issue during a briefing on Russia's
hopes for next week's meeting of the 21-member Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation forum, which it is hosting this year in
Vladivostok.
U.S. business groups hope the House of Representatives and
Senate will pass the PNTR legislation in September, before
lawmakers return home to campaign.
But with concerns in Congress about Moscow's support for
Iran and Syria, the timing of a vote remains unclear.
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney accused
President Barack Obama on Thursday of being too accommodating to
Moscow and promised "less flexibility and more backbone" in U.S.
policy if he wins the Nov. 6 election.
The Jackson-Vanik amendment tied normal tariff treatment for
goods from the former Soviet Union to the rights of Jews to
emigrate. Russia has been deemed in compliance for nearly two
decades. But the provision remains on the books, at odds with
WTO rules requiring members to provide normal trade relations to
one another on an unconditional basis.
Mikhail Kalugin, acting head of the embassy's economic
section, said that although Washington had still not approved
PNTR, Moscow did not plan to impose higher tariffs on goods from
the United States than on other WTO members.
"But still, on paper, the United States should repeal
Jackson-Vanik" to ensure U.S. companies receive the full
benefits of Russia's accession, Kalugin said.
HUMAN RIGHTS, SYRIA ISSUES
In addition to making tariff cuts, Moscow has agreed to
opens its services markets and make other reforms as part of its
accession to the WTO. U.S. companies fear those benefits are at
risk and worry they will not have the protection against
arbitrary Russian trade measures until PNTR is passed.
Congress is expected to attach legislation known as the
"Magnitsky bill" to punish Russia officials for alleged human
rights abuses to any bill to establish PNTR.
In addition, some lawmakers are pushing for a non-binding
resolution of disapproval for Moscow's support for the Syrian
government in its bloody battle against rebel groups.
"Of course, we are against any non-trade issues to be
inserted in a trade bill. ... Our opposition is very clear on
that," Kalugin said.
The United States and Russia have been working together on a
number of issues related to APEC.
Those include initiatives aimed at reducing tariffs on
environmental goods, improving food security, reducing "choke
points" in global supplies and using trade agreements to improve
government transparency, Kalugin said.
Obama is skipping the APEC summit on Sept. 8 and 9 because
it comes right after he accepts the Democratic Party nomination
on Thursday to run again for president.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will represent the United
States at the summit.