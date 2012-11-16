版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 00:54 BJT

US House OKs Russia trade bill with human rights slap

WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to "name and shame" Russian human rights violators as part of a broader bill that drops Cold War restrictions on trade, brushing off warnings from Moscow that the move would damage relations.

The bill goes next to the Senate, which has not yet scheduled action on the legislation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐