Russian accused in giant cyber heist pleads not guilty in U.S.

Feb 17 A Russian accused of helping mastermind
the largest international data breach ever prosecuted in the
United States pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, following his
extradition from the Netherlands, the U.S. Department of Justice
said.
Vladimir Drinkman, 34, was accused of conspiring with at
least four other men to install "sniffers" to comb through
computer networks of financial companies, payment processors and
retailers around the world, and then to store and eventually
sell data they collected.
These attacks led to the theft of more than 160 million
credit card numbers, and hundreds of millions of dollars from
companies and customers, in a scheme dating from 2005, the
Justice Department said.
Sixteen companies' networks were infiltrated, including
those of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, 7-Eleven,
France's Carrefour SA, JC Penney Co, JetBlue
Airways Corp, a Visa Inc licensee, and Heartland
Payment Systems Inc, authorities said.
Drinkman, of Moscow and Syktyvkar, Russia, was charged with
11 counts of wire fraud, unauthorized access to computers and
conspiracy.
He entered his not guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge
James Clark in Newark, New Jersey. A trial is scheduled for
April 27. Drinkman was detained after his plea, and faces up to
30 years in prison the most serious counts.
Florian Miedel, a lawyer for Drinkman, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The defendant had been fighting extradition since his June
28, 2012 arrest in the Netherlands.
"Drinkman's extradition on the indictment this office
brought more than a year and a half ago shows how relentlessly
we will pursue those who are charged with these serious crimes,"
said U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Another Russian man implicated in the scheme, Dmitriy
Smilianets, 31, was extradited to the United States from the
Netherlands in September 2012 and remains in custody.
The other defendants - Alexandr Kalinin, 28, of St.
Petersburg, Russia; Roman Kotov, 33, of Moscow; and Mikhail
Rytikov, 27, of Odessa, Ukraine - remain at large.
Drinkman and Kalinin had previously been charged as "Hacker
1" and "Hacker 2" in a 2009 indictment accusing Albert Gonzalez
of Miami over his involvement in five corporate data breaches,
including at Heartland.
U.S. prosecutors publicly released their names in July 2013,
in what law enforcement authorities at the time said amounted to
criticism of uncooperative Russian authorities.
Gonzalez is now serving a 20-year federal prison term.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)