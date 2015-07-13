REFILE-RPT-INSIGHT-Sage grouse flies into U.S. species protection crossfire

(Refiles to add missing word "the" in 4th paragraph)
* GRAPHIC on sage grouse habitat and species listings trend:
reut.rs/1Tq4kmM
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, July 13 A wildlife protection fight
over a quirky ground-dwelling bird highlights how two U.S.
environmental groups have increasingly dominated the process of
species protection, sparking a backlash from pro-business
Republicans.
A Reuters review of hundreds of federal records over a
10-year period shows how the non-profit groups have had success
by inundating Washington with petitions for new
protected-species listings and lawsuits designed to compel
regulators to respond.
Many of the new listings achieved by the Center for
Biological Diversity (CBD) and WildEarth Guardians have been for
relatively obscure species, such as snails and fish with compact
habitats.
But their effort to protect a wide-ranging bird called the
greater sage grouse has now sparked a backlash from critics who
say the Endangered Species Act is being manipulated and abused
by environmentalists through aggressive legal actions and
closed-door settlements.
The federal government must decide by Sept. 30 whether to
protect the sage grouse - which roams wind-swept grasslands
spanning 11 Western U.S. states - under the 1973 law.
Though its habitat is vast, the number of grouse, known for
their elaborate mating dance, had fallen to between 200,000 and
500,000 by 2010 from the millions historically, and its
territory has shrunk due to development, according to the
government.
As the listing deadline nears, it is becoming the focus of
an effort in the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress to roll
back the Endangered Species Act.
Republican lawmakers such as Congressman Rob Bishop, head of
the House Natural Resources Committee, and Senator James Inhofe,
chairman of the Senate environment committee, are seeking to
overhaul the law by giving more power to states and increasing
the transparency of legal settlements and listing decisions.
Political foes of listing the sage grouse for protection
have sought to block it with legislation in recent months.
Bishop attached a measure to a defense spending bill that
passed the House earlier this year that would prohibit any
listing of the sage grouse for 10 years. It's unclear whether
the amendment will make it into the final law.
"The Endangered Species Act has gone from a well-intentioned
piece of legislation in the 1970s to one that is dictated by
environmental activist groups taking advantage of the
adversarial system," Inhofe said at a hearing on the act in May.
Oil and agricultural interests want the West's arid expanse
of sagebrush - one of the last great undeveloped wildernesses in
the United States - kept open for drilling and grazing.
The stakes are high because the sage grouse's range is so
vast, covering 165 million acres - a little under the size of
Texas. For critics of the grouse's listing, mostly businesses
and Republicans, putting a regulatory fence around the
grasslands to protect the bird would represent the height of
"big-government" overreach.
LAWSUIT STRATEGY
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), which administers
the law, had sought to delay a decision on the bird, but cases
brought by the two environmental groups have forced the issue.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the government can list
species on its own, or members of the public, or groups can make
the case to add a species to the list by filing a petition.
The two groups have exploited bottlenecks in the
species-listing process by flooding the government with
petitions. When a deadline for a listing decision is missed,
they have used litigation to enforce them. Other groups petition
and sue the government over species, but none have been quite as
prolific as the CBD and WildEarth.
Faced with more than a dozen lawsuits, the FWS entered into
historic settlements with the two groups in 2011 requiring the
government to make decisions on hundreds of species. In return,
the groups agreed to limit deadline lawsuits for several years.
The sage grouse was included in the settlement after the CBD
and WildEarth sued to challenge the government's 2010 ruling
that the bird warranted protection but that other species were a
higher priority.
Of the more than 600 species now under FWS review, about 77
percent were submitted by the CBD. Another 16 percent were
petitioned by WildEarth. Many of these species were part of a
2010 "mega-petition" from the CBD that included 404 species, as
well as two huge 2007 petitions from WildEarth to list nearly
700 species.
The FWS, whose listing budget shrank to $20.5 million for
fiscal 2015 from about $22 million in 2010, has often been
unable to meet the law's strict deadlines because it was
overwhelmed by the amount of new petitions and lawsuits, agency
officials say.
OVERWHELMING THE GOVERNMENT
More than 70 percent of FWS species listings since 2004 were
spurred by lawsuits, with the majority of them filed by the CBD
and WildEarth, based on a review of government data.
"The only way to get the agency's attention was to have a
massive number of petitions that kind of overwhelmed the agency
and forced them through a little shock therapy," said WildEarth
Executive Director John Horning.
From 2005 through 2009, the FWS listed at least 24 species
for federal protection after being sued by outside groups.
Between 2010 and 2014, when the two groups' strategies took
full effect and after President Barack Obama took office, that
jumped to at least 197 new listings due to lawsuits.
Overall, listings climbed from just seven species in 2008 to
a high of 89 species in 2013, before falling to 38 in 2014.
Both founded in the Southwest in 1989, the CBD and WildEarth
seek protection for all threatened species, including obscure
creatures like crayfish, beetles, and mollusks.
In 2014, WildEarth reported it had an income of about $3.6
million, with grants serving as the largest source of income.
Major contributors during that period included Patagonia, an
outdoor clothing company, and Wilburforce Foundation, a private
charity that funds conservation in the western United States and
Canada, according to the group's annual report.
The CBD brought in about $9.3 million in 2013, mostly from
membership fees and donations, according to its latest annual
report online. Major donors reported by the CBD that year
include Fred Stanback, an heir to the Stanback headache-powder
fortune, and Andrew Sabin, a metals magnate and conservationist.
Noah Greenwald, endangered species director for the CBD,
told Reuters the legal actions were necessary.
"Species don't make campaign contributions and there are
going to be political forces opposed to species conservation,"
Greenwald said. The lawsuits "balance that out," he said.
Although the FWS argues that the 2011 settlements brought
order and predictability to the listing process, Republican
lawmakers say the agreements were reached without serious input
from the states or Congress.
The Interior Department in May issued plans to conserve sage
grouse habitat in 10 states. Opponents of listing the sage
grouse hope these plans, along with state efforts to protect the
bird, will convince the service a federal listing is unneeded.
Further lawsuits are expected no matter what the government
decides on the grouse.
Retired Democratic Representative John Dingell, who
co-authored the Endangered Species Act, said the flood of
litigation surrounding the law does not reflect the original
intent of Congress. He said the lawsuits could be prevented if
sufficient funds were provided to implement the law.
"The intent of the Congress ... is being significantly
perverted, both by the polluters and the people who want
something done," Dingell said.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)