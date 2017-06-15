UPDATE 3-U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions

(Adds comments on House of Representatives and timing of vote
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted nearly
unanimously on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions
on Russia and force President Donald Trump to get Congress'
approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.
In a move that could complicate U.S. President Donald
Trump's desire for warmer relations with Moscow, the Senate
backed the measure by 98-2. Republican Senator Rand Paul and
Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats,
were the only two "no" votes.
The measure is intended to punish Russia for meddling in the
2016 U.S. election, its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
and support for Syria's government in the six-year-long civil
war.
If passed in the House of Representatives and signed into
law by Trump, it would put into law sanctions previously
established via former President Barack Obama's executive
orders, including some on Russian energy projects. The
legislation also allows new sanctions on Russian mining, metals,
shipping and railways and targets Russians guilty of conducting
cyber attacks or supplying weapons to Syria's government.
"The legislation sends a very, very strong signal to Russia,
the nefarious activities they've been involved in," Senator Bob
Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, said as lawmakers debated the measure.
If the measure became law, it could complicate relations
with some countries in Europe. Germany and Austria said the new
punitive measures could expose European companies involved in
projects in Russia to fines.
The legislation sets up a review process that would require
Trump to get Congress' approval before taking any action to
ease, suspend or lift any sanctions on Russia.
Trump was especially effusive about Russian president
Vladimir Putin during the 2016 U.S. election campaign, though
his openness to closer ties to Moscow has tempered somewhat,
with his administration on the defensive over investigations
into Russian meddling in the election.
Putin dismissed the proposed sanctions, saying they
reflected an internal political struggle in the United States,
and that Washington's policy of imposing sanctions on Moscow had
always been to try to contain Russia.
The bill also includes new sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic missile program and other activities not related to
the international nuclear agreement reached with the United
States and other world powers.
UNCERTAIN PATH IN HOUSE
To become law, the legislation must pass the House of
Representatives and be signed by Trump. House aides said they
expected the chamber would begin to debate the measure in coming
weeks.
However, they could not predict if it would come up for a
final vote before lawmakers leave Washington at the end of July
for their summer recess.
Senior aides told Reuters they expected some sanctions
package would eventually pass, but they expected the measure
would be changed in the House. The Trump administration has
pushed back against the bill, and his fellow Republicans hold a
commanding 238- to 193-seat majority in the chamber.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson questioned the legislation
on Wednesday, urging Congress to ensure that any sanctions
package "allows the president to have the flexibility to adjust
sanctions to meet the needs of what is always an evolving
diplomatic situation."
Previously, U.S. energy sanctions had only targeted Russia's
future high-tech energy projects, such as drilling for oil in
the Arctic, fracking and offshore drilling. They blocked U.S.
companies such as Exxon Mobil, where Tillerson was
chairman, from investing in such projects.
The new bill would slap sanctions on companies in other
countries looking to invest in those projects in the absence of
U.S. companies, a practice known as backfilling.
Also included for the first time are discretionary measures
the Trump administration could impose on investments by
companies in Western countries on Russia energy export pipelines
to Europe.
The Senate also voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to add
provisions to the bill allowing the U.S. space agency NASA to
continue using Russian-made rocket engines and the 100 senators
voted unanimously for an amendment reaffirming the U.S.
commitment to the NATO alliance.
