U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 16 The United States on Wednesday imposed its most wide-ranging sanctions yet on Russia's economy, including Gazprombank and the Rosneft Oil Co, and other major banks and energy and defense companies.

Washington has steadily escalated its financial sanctions on Russia over what it views as Moscow's interference in its neighbor Ukraine. For more details, see 1.usa.gov/1tSqqVG. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Cooney)