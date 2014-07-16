版本:
U.S. adds Rosneft to Ukraine sanctions list

NEW YORK, July 16 The United States added Russian state-controlled energy company Rosneft to its Ukraine-related sanctions list on Wednesday.

The move after the company's chief, Igor Sechin, was included on the list in April, as Washington increases its financial sanctions on Russia's economy.

