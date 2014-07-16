U.S. adds Rosneft to Ukraine sanctions list

BRIEF-Acorda qtrly GAAP net loss $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
NEW YORK, July 16 The United States added Russian state-controlled energy company Rosneft to its Ukraine-related sanctions list on Wednesday.
The move after the company's chief, Igor Sechin, was included on the list in April, as Washington increases its financial sanctions on Russia's economy.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 34% to $313.9 million, a record quarter-end value
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook