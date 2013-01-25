Sands beefs up anti-money laundering safeguards - WSJ

NEW YORK Jan 24 Las Vegas Sands Corp is
no longer making international money transfers for its high-end
casino customers and is revamping its compliance procedures as
it faces regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The casino operator, which is the subject of a
money-laundering investigation by U.S. authorities, has recently
hired three former FBI agents to beef up its
anti-money-laundering efforts, the Journal reported.
U.S. regulators are taking a look at the casino industry and
considering tougher rules to combat money-laundering, the
Journal said, citing Treasury Department officials.
The Sands, controlled by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, is
also planning to improve the background checks the company does
on its VIP customers and is retraining its staff on U.S.
antibribery laws.
Sands has been in talks with U.S. authorities to resolve a
probe into whether the casino failed to alert officials about
suspicious transactions of two high rollers at its Las Vegas
casino, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.
A spokesman for Sands did not immediately respond to a call
from Reuters seeking comment.
A spokesman for the Sands told the Wall Street Journal: "We
have and will continue to build and enhance the best compliance
processes in the business because we are leaders and good
corporate citizens."
U.S. law requires casinos to report suspicious money
transfers.
Regulatory changes could impose other requirements, such as
collecting identification records for high-end customers and
doing more research on customers' sources of funds, the Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.