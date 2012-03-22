US Air Force sees satellite launch terms in days

* General sees decision on launch buys within 6 months

* Without change, rocket cost would spike 40 pct- general

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Air Force will shortly release the terms of its revamped multi-year approach to procuring launch services for military and intelligence satellites, the four-star general who runs Air Force Space Command told reporters on Thursday.

General William Shelton told a defense writers group that the Air Force would release a request for proposal "within just days," and hoped to make a decision within six months on how many launches it would buy in coming years.

Under pressure to rein in huge cost overruns on satellite programs, the Air Force has shifted its acquisition approach to more multiple purchases at a time, f ixed-price contracts, stable research funding and should-cost reviews.

After moving to block buys on satellites in fiscal 2012, the service is now focusing on cutting costs on the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program, or EELV, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp that launches big military and intelligence satellites into space.

Boeing and Lockheed are waiting for details about the Air Force's new acquisition approach for satellite launches.

The changes are part of a major efficiency drive under way at the Defense Department, which must cut projected spending by $487 billion over the next decade. The Air Force cut its proposed military space budget by 22 percent to $8 billion for fiscal 2013, which begins Oct. 1.

Air Force officials last month said they would ask the Boeing-Lockheed team, known as United Launch Alliance, to submit a detailed pricing matrix with firm, fixed-price offers for work on 6 to 10 rockets in each of the next 3 to 5 years.

Shelton said the new approach was aimed at driving down rising costs on the EELV rockets. He said without such action the cost of one Atlas V rocket was expected to spike by 40 percent to over $250 million from around $180 million now.

COST GROWTH DRIVEN BY ENGINES

Shelton said the cost growth was largely driven by the rising cost of the engines that powered the rockets, particularly the upper stage engines built by Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

Companies in the sector had more infrastructure than needed, and were trying to consolidate their operations to make production more efficient, he said.

"I'm not trying to throw Pratt & Whitney under the bus," he said. "They're trying to consolidate their business and get down to an efficient operation, but it just takes time."

United Technologies last week announced plans to sell the Rocketdyne business along with two other small units to raise about $3 billion to fund its acquisition of Goodrich Corp.

Shelton said the Air Force was also moving ahead with a project to launch two Global Positioning System satellites on a single rocket, a move that would halve the cost of launching the new navigational satellites.

The Air Force is also trying to bring in new commercial companies that would launch smaller rockets initially, but could eventually compete for the heavy rocket launches now done only by the Boeing-Lockheed venture.

Three or more companies, including Space Exploration Technologies, a startup company founded by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, have expressed interest in the work.

Shelton said the Air Force had mapped out a path for those firms to become certified to carry expensive and sophisticated national security satellites that cost about $1 billion each.

He said commercial launches would help those new entrants become certified, but the Air Force wanted "adequate insight into those commercial missions so that we can assure ourselves that no corners were cut."

The Air Force is setting aside two payloads in the 2013 budget to be launched by new companies interested in the work.