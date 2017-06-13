UPDATE 1-Trump to resume precision munitions deliveries to Saudis -officials

(Adds Senate vote tally)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The Trump administration
notified Congress last week that it soon planned to begin
delivering precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia under a
2015 weapons deal, congressional officials said on Tuesday.
The Senate voted 53 to 47 to narrowly defeat legislation
that sought to block portions of a new, separate arms sale to
Saudi Arabia, agreed during a visit there by President Donald
Trump in May.
Arms sales to Riyadh have become increasingly contentious in
the U.S. Congress, where some lawmakers object that American
weapons have contributed to widespread civilian casualties in a
Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.
Republican Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, a Democrat,
suspended the planned sale of precision-guided munitions in
December because of concerns over civilian casualties in Yemen,
where the civil war pits Iran-allied Houthi rebels against the
government backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition.
Trump, however, has said he wants to encourage weapons sales
as a way to create jobs in the United States.
Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said the administration had notified
Congress about the start of deliveries on the 2015 sale. He said
in a statement that Trump's decision was another reason for the
Senate to disapprove the new sale.
"We need to send a message to both the Trump Administration
and the Saudis to work much harder to avoid civilian casualties,
expedite humanitarian relief, and push for a peaceful end to the
war through a negotiated political settlement," Cardin said.
Republicans control both chambers of Congress.
A senior congressional aide, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the notification was received last Thursday. The
decision to move ahead with deliveries was first reported by
Bloomberg.
The 2015 sale included more than 8,000 Laser Guided Bombs
for the Royal Saudi Air Force. The package also includes more
than 10,000 general purpose bombs, and more than 5,000 tail kits
used to inexpensively convert "dumb" bombs into laser or
GPS-guided weapons.
Some of the weapons systems included in the sale were made
by Raytheon Co and Boeing Co.
The arms deal announced in May was for $110 billion, with
options running as high as $350 billion over 10 years.
Tuesday's Senate vote, which would block about $500 million
of that sale, including precision-guided munitions and other
offensive weapons, coincides with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and
other officials in Washington.
(Reporting by Warren Strobel and Mike Stone. Editing by Grant
McCool and Andrew Hay)