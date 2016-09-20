UPDATE 2-Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough opposition

(Rewrites with background on arms sales, Paul comments)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Senate will vote on
Wednesday on a measure to block the sale of tanks and other
military equipment worth $1.15 billion to Saudi Arabia, but the
measure is not expected to pass despite lawmakers' growing
frustration with the longtime U.S. ally.
The Senate's Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell,
said on Tuesday he would "aggressively" oppose the effort.
"I think it's important to the United States to maintain as
good a relationship with Saudi Arabia as possible, and I hope
we'll defeat the resolution of disapproval of the arms sale,"
McConnell told reporters, calling Saudi Arabia a good ally.
The Pentagon announced on Aug. 9 that the State Department
had approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle
tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles and other equipment to Saudi
Arabia. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said General
Dynamics Corp would be the principal contractor for the
sale.
A bipartisan group of senators, led by Republican Rand Paul
and Democrat Chris Murphy, introduced a joint resolution seeking
to block the arms deal, expressing concern that Saudi-led air
strikes had killed civilians in Yemen, worries that the deal
might fuel a regional arms race and concern that Congress was
giving up its power to declare war.
"We should be part of the debate over whether or not we go
to war. But then we should debate the practicalities of whether
or not it's a good idea to be involved in the war in Yemen,"
Paul told Reuters.
Paul said the conflict could lead to instability and perhaps
the rise of a militant group in Yemen, as Islamic State did in
Syria.
The resolution also underscores concerns over what many in
Congress see as Riyadh's international promotion of a severe
form of Islam they view as hostile to U.S. interests.
"We've let them get away with it for years and years. And
because they're less bad than other people in the Middle East,
we keep giving them weapons," Paul said.
Democratic Representative Ted Lieu and Republican
Representative Mick Mulvaney introduced companion legislation on
Tuesday seeking to block the sale in the House of
Representatives.
Lieu in August sent a letter signed by 64 lawmakers asking
U.S. President Barack Obama to postpone the sale.
Separately, Congress could vote this week to override
Obama's promised veto of a measure allowing relatives of victims
of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue the Saudi government.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric
Walsh, Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby)