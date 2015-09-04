RPT-UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia satisfied with Obama's assurances on Iran deal

(Repeats with no change to headline or text)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Saudi Arabia is satisfied
with assurances from U.S. President Barack Obama about the Iran
nuclear deal and believes the agreement will contribute to
security and stability in the Middle East, a senior Saudi
official said on Friday.
Saudi King Salman met with Obama at the White House on
Friday to seek more support in countering Iran, as the Obama
administration aimed to use the visit to shore up relations
after a period of tensions.
The visit is the king's first to the United States since
ascending to the throne in January 2015, and comes after the
United States agreed to a nuclear deal with Iran in July.
The U.S.-Saudi relationship has suffered strain because of
what Riyadh sees as Obama's withdrawal from the region, a lack
of direct U.S. action against President Bashar al-Assad in
Syria, and a perceived U.S. tilt towards Iran since the 2011
Arab uprisings.
But the countries share many strategic objectives and depend
on each other on a number of core security, economic, and
political issues.
Speaking after the meeting between Obama and Salman, Saudi
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Obama had assured the Saudi
king that the agreement prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear
weapon, includes inspections of military and suspected sites,
and has a provision for the snapback of sanctions if Iran
violates the agreement.
Under those conditions, al-Jubeir said, Saudi Arabia
supported the deal.
"Now we have one less problem for the time being to deal
with, with regards to Iran," al-Jubeir said. "We can now focus
more intensely on the nefarious activities that Iran is engaged
in in the region."
Gulf Arab states had previously expressed their support for
the Iran nuclear deal, but fear that the lifting of sanctions on
Iran would enable it to pursue destabilizing policies in the
Middle East.
Salman skipped a Gulf Arab summit at Camp David in May, a
move widely seen as a diplomatic snub over Obama's Iran
strategy, though both governments denied that interpretation.
Critics say the nuclear deal will empower Iran economically
to increase its support of militant groups in the region.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are opposed on a number of regional
issues, especially the 4 1/2-year-long Syrian civil war and
unrest in Yemen, where a coalition of Arab states led by Riyadh,
assisted by the United States, are targeting Iran-allied Houthi
forces.
Obama said on Friday that he and Salman share concerns about
Yemen and the need to restore a functioning government and
address the humanitarian situation there.
U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said ahead
of Salman's visit that the United States believed more care
needs to be taken to avoid civilian casualties in the air
strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen.
Al-Jubeir said on Friday that the humanitarian crisis in
Yemen was being exacerbated by the Houthis and that supplies
were at risk of being diverted from Yemenis who need them most,
but that Saudi Arabia was working with international
organizations to send supplies to Yemen.
A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting air strikes across
Yemen against Iranian-allied Houthi forces since March, pushing
back Houthi forces but drawing criticism from international aid
and rights groups for a mounting civilian death toll.
Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman also met on
Friday with U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and the two
discussed Saudi Arabia's underlying defense requirements, the
Pentagon said.
The Obama administration is focused on providing the
assistance that the president promised at the Camp David summit,
including helping Gulf states integrate ballistic missile
defense systems and beef up cyber and maritime security.
Saudi Arabia remains the world's largest oil exporter, and
its commitment to pumping oil freely despite a recent price
decline has helped contribute to sustaining the U.S. economic
recovery. Obama and Salman will discuss the world economy and
energy issues, Obama told reporters on Friday.
Saudi Arabia has also joined the United States and other
Arab states in air strikes against the Islamic State jihadist
movement in Syria, also called ISIS.
"We continue to cooperate extremely closely in countering
terrorist activities in the region and around the world,
including the battle against ISIS," Obama said on Friday.
Obama and Salman discussed the potential fast-tracking of
the release of American military technology and weapons systems
to Saudi Arabia, al-Jubeir said, and discussed a "new strategic
partnership" between the two countries, although he gave few
details.
The Gulf state is in advanced discussions with the U.S.
government about buying two frigates based on a coastal warship
that Lockheed Martin Corp is building for the U.S. Navy,
a deal valued at well over $1 billion.
The sale would be the cornerstone of a long-delayed
multibillion-dollar modernization of the Royal Saudi Navy's
Gulf-patrolling eastern fleet of aging U.S. warships and would
include smaller patrol boats.
