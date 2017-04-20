Saudi Arabia to award licenses to 15 U.S. firms in May -officials

WASHINGTON, April 20 Saudi Arabia plans next
month to award licenses to at least 15 U.S. companies to operate
in the kingdom, two Saudi officials said on Thursday, with one
saying they would go to technology and pharmaceutical firms
among others.
Dow Chemical Co last June said it had become the
first foreign company to receive a trading license from Saudi
Arabia as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy and reduce
its dependence on oil exports amid a slump in global oil prices.
A year ago the world's top oil exporter announced a package
of economic and social policies known as Vision 2030 to try to
dramatically increase non-oil revenue. A plunge in oil prices
since mid-2014 has intensified the need for the plan, which
relies on an expanding private sector, selling shares in the
Saudi state-owned oil company and cutting government subsidies.
"Next month we will ... give 15 licenses to American
companies," a Saudi official told reporters on condition of
anonymity, later saying "at least 15" would be awarded and that
they would go to technology, pharmaceutical and other sectors.
"Most of them are outside the oil and gas field," a second
Saudi official told reporters, also on condition of anonymity.
The officials said none of the licenses would go to firms
affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump or his family.
The first official said all major stock exchanges, including
those in Tokyo, London and Shanghai, were vying to make the case
for Saudi Aramco to list with them in the oil company's planned
initial public offering next year.
China is creating a consortium, including state-owned oil
giants and banks and its sovereign wealth fund, that will act as
a cornerstone investor in the initial public offering, people
with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
The planned Chinese investment makes it more likely that
Saudi Aramco would seek a listing in Asia, with Hong Kong
currently the front-runner among bourses in the region, the same
people said.
