UPDATE 2-U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to Saudi Arabia

(Adds approval of additional possible sale, paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. State Department
has approved the possible sale to Saudi Arabia of $5.4 billion
in additional PAC-3 missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the sale would
benefit a key U.S. partner in the Middle East. Notification to
Congress was sent on Tuesday and follows a major nuclear deal
with Iran. The missile sale approval could help reassure Saudi
Arabia about the U.S. commitment to its security.
"Lockheed Martin is supporting the U.S. government and the
kingdom of Saudi Arabia as they discuss the potential sale of
additional PAC-3 Missiles as part of the upgrade of the Royal
Saudi Air Defense Force," Lockheed said in a statement.
The company said the PAC-3 missile defends against incoming
aircraft and missiles, and it is currently used by the United
States, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and the United
Arab Emirates.
The State Department also approved on Wednesday a possible
sale to Saudi Arabia of $500 million worth of ammunition.
A State Department spokesman said that proposed sale would
resupply the Royal Saudi Land Forces to continue protecting the
country's southern border from attacks by militia groups.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Emily Stephenson and
Eric Walsh)