U.S. OKs $1.75 bln sale of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. State Department has
approved a $1.75 billion sale to Saudi Arabia of a Patriot air
defense system and PAC-3 missiles, with Lockheed Martin Corp
and Raytheon Co to serve as the prime
contractors, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements
foreign arms sales, notified Congress on Wednesday about the
potential arms sale, which must still be finalized. Lawmakers
have 30 days to block the deal, although such action is rare.
DSCA said the deal would help Saudi Arabia replenish its
current Patriot missiles, which are becoming obsolete and
difficult to sustain due to age and lack of spare parts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)