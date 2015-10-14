U.S. okays $495 mln sale of Sikorsky helicopters to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. government has
approved the possible sale to Saudi Arabia of nine UH-60M Black
Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, in a deal valued at $495 million, the
Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the
deal would help improve the security of Saudi Arabia, a key U.S.
ally that is fighting Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen and
participating in coalition efforts to fight extremists in Syria.
DSCA, which oversees foreign arms sales, said the Saudi
government had requested the sale of nine helicopters, 21
T700-GE-701D engines built by General Electric Co ,
embedded GPS systems, machine guns and missile warning systems.
DSCA said the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command
(RSLFAC) planned to use the new helicopters for search and
rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, counterterrorism,
and combat operations.
U.S. lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since arms sales are usually well vetted in
advance of a formal notification to Congress.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)