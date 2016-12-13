UPDATE 2-US to halt some arms sales to Saudi, citing civilian deaths in Yemen campaign

(Adds Amnesty International, paragraph 19)
By Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The United States has decided
to limit military support to Saudi Arabia's campaign in Yemen
because of concerns over widespread civilian casualties and will
halt a planned arms sale to the kingdom, U.S. officials told
Reuters.
The United States will also revamp future training of the
kingdom's air force to focus on improving Saudi targeting
practices, a persistent source of concern for Washington.
The decision reflects deep frustration within President
Barack Obama's government over Saudi Arabia's practices in
Yemen's 20-month-old war, which has killed more than 10,000
people and sparked humanitarian crises, including chronic food
shortages, in the poorest country in the Middle East.
It could also further strain ties between Washington and
Riyadh in the remaining days of Obama's administration and put
the question of Saudi-U.S. relations squarely before the
incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who
takes office on Jan. 20.
Still, the decision was not the cut-off in support that
Saudi Arabia's biggest critics had hoped for and much of the
U.S. military relationship will remain intact.
For example, the United States will keep refueling Saudi-led
coalition aircraft involved in the campaign, and it is not
cutting off all arms sales to the kingdom. And, in a nod to
Saudi Arabia's security concerns, Washington will share more
intelligence on the Saudi border with Yemen.
The kingdom has been subject to cross-border attacks by the
Iran-allied Houthi movement. A Saudi-led military coalition
intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015 and has launched
thousands of air strikes against the Houthis.
Rights groups say Saudi-led coalition attacks on clinics,
schools, markets and factories may amount to war crimes. Saudi
Arabia has either denied the attacks or cited the presence of
fighters in the targeted areas and has said it has tried to
reduce civilian casualties.
"I think it's a signal but too weak of a signal," said
William Hartung of the U.S.-based Center for International
Policy, responding to the U.S. decision. "As long as they're
going to refueling aircraft which is central to the bombing
campaign, it's hard to see that they're using all the leverage
they have," said Hartung, who authored a report earlier this
year on U.S. arms offers to Saudi Arabia during Obama's tenure.
An Obama administration official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said "systemic, endemic" problems in Saudi Arabia's
targeting drove the U.S. decision to halt a future weapons sale
involving precision-guided munitions.
"We've decided not to move forward with some foreign
military sales cases for air-dropped munitions, PGMs
(precision-guided munitions)," the official said.
"That's obviously a direct reflection of the concerns that
we have about Saudi strikes that have resulted in civilian
casualties," the official said. A second official confirmed the
decision to suspend the sale of certain weaponry.
The officials declined to offer details. But a specific case
put on hold appeared to involve the sale of hundreds of millions
of dollars worth of guidance systems manufactured by Raytheon Co
that convert dumb bombs into precision-guided munitions
that can more accurately hit their targets.
A Raytheon spokesman referred questions to the Pentagon and
State Department. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told a
news briefing he was unaware of the Reuters report.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.
REFUELING TO CONTINUE
The White House launched a review of U.S. assistance for the
Saudi-led coalition after planes struck mourners at a funeral in
the capital, Sanaa, in October, killing 140 people, according to
one U.N. estimate.
The United Nations human rights office said in August that
the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for roughly 60 percent
of the 3,800 civilians killed since March 2015.
Human rights groups, which have criticized the United States
for supporting the Saudi war effort by selling the kingdom arms
and refueling coalition jets, said the move by Washington was
not enough. "This move falls far short of what is needed to end
civilian bloodshed and alleviate suffering in Yemen," said
Amnesty International's Samah Hadid in Beirut.
The rights groups pointed to the continued refueling of
coalition planes, which the Obama administration official said
for now was "not going to be touched."
Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California and a
leading advocate in Congress for a suspension of U.S.
cooperation with the Saudi-led coalition, said he was pleased
the Obama administration had moved to cut off some arms sales,
but he also felt the administration had not gone far enough.
"It is completely bizarre that they are continuing to refuel
Saudi jets that drop bombs on civilians in Yemen," Lieu said.
SMART VERSUS DUMB BOMBS
The decision to suspend the arms sale to the Saudis marks a
reversal for the administration. Officials have long argued that
supplying so-called "smart weapons" helped in reducing civilian
casualties.
But that argument ultimately failed to convince the Obama
administration during its review, which the first official said
was still ongoing.
"It's not a matter of how smart or dumb the bombs are, it's
that they're not picking the right targets. The case in point
... is the one on the funeral," the official said.
The airstrikes on the funeral took place after the Saudi-led
coalition received incorrect information from Yemeni military
figures that armed Houthi leaders were in the area, an
investigative body set up by the coalition said in October.
Earlier this year, the U.S. military reduced the number of
U.S. military personnel coordinating with the Saudi-led
coalition's air campaign, slashing it to six people from a peak
of 45 personnel.
"Their responsibilities are being adjusted and limited so
that they are less enmeshed in some of the offensive operations
in Yemen," the official said.
Reuters reported earlier on concerns by some U.S. officials
that the United States could be implicated in possible Saudi
violations of the laws of war.
In May, Washington suspended sales to Riyadh of cluster
munitions, which release dozens of bomblets and are considered
particularly dangerous to civilians.
Last week, the State Department announced plans to sell
Saudi Arabia CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters and related
equipment, training and support worth $3.51 billion. U.S.
officials said the weaponry would help Saudi defend its border,
not conduct offensive operations in Yemen.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Yara Bayoumy
and Ross Colvin)