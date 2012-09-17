Chicago mayor to seek injunction to end teachers' strike

CHICAGO, Sept 16 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said
on Sunday he will seek a court order to end a weeklong strike by
29,000 public school teachers and staff after union leaders
decided to continue the strike and consult rank-and-file members
on a proposed deal.
"I will not stand by while the children of Chicago are
played as pawns in an internal dispute within a union. This was
a strike of choice, and is now a delay of choice, that is wrong
for our children," Emanuel said in a statement.
"I have instructed the City's Corporation Counsel to work
with the general counsel of Chicago Public Schools to file an
injunction in circuit court to immediately end this strike and
get our children back in the classroom," Emanuel said.
"This continued action by union leadership is illegal on two
grounds - it is over issues that are deemed by state law to be
non-strikable, and it endangers the health and safety of our
children," Emanuel said.
The strike, which began on Sept. 10, has affected 350,000
kindergarten, elementary and high school students in the
nation's third-largest school district. Negotiators on Friday
said they had reached a "framework" agreement over contentious
issues pushed by Emanuel, including teacher evaluations and
school closures. But several hundred union delegates meeting on
Sunday refused to vote in favor of ending the strike.