Think carrots, not candy as school snack, group suggests

By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 19 Junk food may soon be hard
to buy at American public schools as the U.S. government readies
new rules requiring healthier foods to be sold beyond the
cafeteria - a move most parents support, according to a poll
released on Thursday.
With childhood obesity rising, the survey found most people
agreed the chips, soda and candy bars students buy from vending
machines or school stores in addition to breakfast and lunch are
not nutritious, and they support a national standard for foods
sold at schools.
The findings from the advocacy group Kids' Safe and
Healthful Foods Project came as the federal government prepares
to roll out a nationwide standard that may set up another battle
among health experts, schools and the food industry.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to issue its
guidelines by June, according to some experts. These could limit
the amount of sugar, salt and fat foods sold at schools could
contain.
Agriculture Department Under Secretary Kevin Concannon said
an important step in addressing childhood obesity is to help
make the "right choice an easy choice" while at school.
"We look forward to working with parents, teachers, school
food service professionals and the food industry to craft
workable guidelines so that healthier options are available for
our students," he said.
Many states have already enacted their own laws mandating
healthier non-cafeteria food options.
Jessica Donze Black, a dietician who leads the Kids' Safe
and Healthful Foods Project, said the results show growing
support for updating standards that surfaced in 1979.
"What has changed in the last 30 years is that the childhood
obesity epidemic has more than tripled," she said. "The school
environment has also changed. ... Today, there are a lot of
other places throughout the day that compete with kids eating a
healthy school meal."
SUPPORT FOR HIGHER STANDARDS
Eighty percent of the 1,010 adults polled said they would
support nutritional standards limiting the calories, fat and
sodium in such foods. Seventeen percent would oppose it.
Most also agreed there are now few healthy options. Just 5
percent of adults said vending machines offered totally or
mostly healthy choices compared with 10 percent for school
stores and 21 percent for a la carte lunch lines.
Changes to school foods may be controversial. New standards
for more fruits, vegetables and whole grains in traditional
school meals announced in January drew scrutiny when lawmakers
blocked limits to french fries and counted pizza as a vegetable
because it contains tomato sauce.
Efforts to give students more healthy options to help fight
childhood obesity have historically faced pressure from food and
beverage companies and even from schools themselves, who rely on
such food sales for extra cash.
But health experts, pediatricians and other advocates say
that is changing as more companies and school districts come on
board at a time when more than one-third of U.S. children are
overweight or obese.
"Most people accept that soda, candy bars and other
unhealthy foods just don't deserve a place in school on a
regular basis," said Margo Wootan, head of nutrition policy at
the Center for Science in the Public Interest.
She said there are still concerns that members of Congress
and industry lobbyists could water down the proposal.
The American Academy of Pediatrics' Laura Jana said new
rules are imperative now that kids consume more than half of
their daily calories in school. More students are getting most
of their calories from snacks and drinks, not meals, she said.
"To me, it's a no-brainer. ... They can't make that healthy
choice when we stick all those temptations under their noses,"
said Jana, a pediatrician based in Omaha, Nebraska and co-author
of "Food Fights: Winning the Nutritional Challenges of
Parenthood Armed with Insight, Humor and a Bottle of Ketchup."
JUICE, GRANOLA BARS
Food and beverage makers have expanded their portfolios to
include juice, granola bars and other healthier products.
Vending machine companies focused on nutritious offerings have
also sprung up.
U.S. drink companies have already taken voluntary steps to
keep sodas out of some schools and their trade group says this
has cut calories consumed from beverages in schools by 88
percent.
Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the
American Beverage Association, said its voluntary guidelines are
a good model for the government to follow.
"It's a standard that's already in place that is working. It
strikes a balance," he said.
ABA's guidelines eliminate soda in elementary and middle
schools but allow diet sodas and low-calorie sports drinks in
high school.
Companies such as The Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc
, and Nestle SA either had no immediate comment
or referred questions to industry trade groups.
Mars Inc, maker of the iconic M&M's chocolate candies, said
it has already agreed to withdraw branded vending machines from
schools and does not offer traditional candy in those settings.
Mars said it has instead developed other, lower-calorie
products.
As for schools, most now realize vending machines can help
teach students about healthy habits and boost learning even
though money does loom large, said Whitney Meagher, project
director for the National Association of State Boards of
Education.
"If you have a choice between a cookie and an apple and the
cookie is going to sell better, it's hard not to make that
decision as a business decision," she said.
The Kids' Safe and Healthful Foods Project is a joint
venture by the nonprofit policy group The Pew Charitable Trusts
and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a private organization
that aims to improve Americans' health.
Its poll surveyed 1,010 registered voters by telephone in
mid-January and has a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 3.1
percentage points.