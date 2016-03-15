U.S. high school winners in Intel Talent Search to be announced

WASHINGTON, March 15 Three of the United States' brightest high school scientists will emerge winners on Tuesday in the $1 million Intel Talent Search, among the top U.S. competitions for young innovators.

The 40 finalists faced a final competition in Washington before announcement of the winners at a black-tie dinner, according to the Society for Science and the Public, which runs the event.

The winners in three categories - basic research, global good and innovation - will each get $150,000, it said in a statement. Second-place finishers will each get $75,000, and third-place prizes are $35,000.

The finalists' projects include an encryption system with applications in cybersecurity, a smartphone-based tool to diagnose respiratory illnesses and improved concrete seals for undersea oil wells, the society said.

The finalists are from 38 schools in 18 states. Two schools had two finalists apiece - Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Fifty-two percent of the finalists are female.

Past participants have received some of the world's top science honors, including 12 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science and 18 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships.

The competition is sponsored by semiconductor maker Intel Corp .

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)