Silicon Valley billionaire Sean Parker agrees to fine over forest wedding

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Billionaire Sean Parker
has agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine for failing to get permits
to build a fairytale set in a redwood forest for his wedding
last weekend, a California Coastal Commission staff report said.
Parker, the first president of Facebook Inc and
co-founder of the music-sharing website Napster, wed
singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas on Saturday in a celebration
in a closed public campground at the luxury Ventana Inn and Spa
in Big Sur.
The preparations included building staircases, digging an
artificial pond, erecting stone gateways, walls and a
bridge, grading and contouring roads to create what looked like
ruins, installing lights and planting more than 125 trees and
plants, some adjacent to the creek, according to the report.
(Report:)
Staff for the commission, which regulates development along
the Pacific Ocean, knew of the wedding in advance and feared
that the wedding could imperil ancient redwoods and a creek
deemed critical for a steelhead fishery, the report said.
"The unpermitted development has thus impacted the existing
redwood forest habitat and has likely caused sedimentation of
Post Creek," the report said.
The 12-member commission is scheduled to consider the
proposed settlement agreement at a meeting in Long Beach on June
14. The fine would be used to improve coastal access and
recreation in the area, according to the report.
It says that in addition to paying the penalty, the
33-year-old groom has said he would restore the wedding site to
its condition prior to his developing it for his dream wedding.
Parker said in a statement that he and his bride were "proud
to be working with the Coastal Commission to develop
public-benefit programs that will provide greater coastal access
and expand conservation areas for everyone while building
greater awareness of the incredibly beautiful Big Sur area."
A 1972 ballot initiative established California's Coastal
Act to ensure access to the scenic shoreline. The commission
permitted the Ventana Inn to rent rooms starting at nearly $600
a night in exchange for operating the public campground. But the
campground has been closed since 2007, and the inn allowed
Parker to use it exclusively since January.
Sarah Christie, a commission spokeswoman, said her agency
learned about the wedding plans in early May and decided to
allow Parker and Lenas to proceed with their nuptials at the
public campground because the damage already had been done.
"It didn't make any sense to cancel the wedding," she said.
"That wasn't going to help anything."