Body found in New Jersey river after WSJ reporter went missing

NEW YORK, March 19 New Jersey authorities are trying to determine the identity of a body found in a river in an area where a Wall Street Journal reporter disappeared more than a year ago, an official said on Thursday.

The family of David Bird has been notified about the discovery, family spokeswoman Carolyn Buscarino said.

Bird, 55, an energy markets reporter at the Journal, published by News Corp, has been missing since he took a Saturday afternoon walk from his home in Long Hill Township, New Jersey, on Jan. 11, 2014.

"This is the first lead of any kind," Buscarino said.

The unidentified body was recovered from a river bordering Morris and Somerset counties, and authorities were working to determine the person's identity, said Deputy Chief Denise Arseneault of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Bird's home is within walking distance to the Passaic River, Buscarino said.

"The Morris County prosecutor's office alerted the family to this development last night," Buscarino said.

Arseneault said the investigation was continuing into Bird's disappearance but she declined to release any other information.

The Passaic River and a number of other waterways flow near the border of Morris and Somerset counties.

The family had offered a $10,000 reward in the search for Bird, who had worked for Dow Jones for more than 20 years, and was a Boy Scout leader and marathon runner with two teenage children.

Bird had a liver transplant, police said, and was believed to be without the medicine he needed to take regularly.

On the day he vanished, Bird had taken down the family Christmas tree and went out for some fresh air during a break in the rain at about 4 p.m., his wife said on www.finddavidbird.info, a website set up to aid in the search. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)