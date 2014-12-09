INSIGHT-Saving Sears: Eddie Lampert's complicated dance

Dec 9 Tax rules and concerns about Sears
Holdings Corp's tenuous financial condition may force
CEO Eddie Lampert to do a complicated dance as he plans to spin
off the retailer's best real estate into a separate trust.
Last month, the troubled retailer and its chief executive
disclosed plans to form a real estate investment trust (REIT)
that would acquire as many as 300 Sears stores and lease them
back to the retailer. This, CreditSights estimated, could help
Sears raise $2.6 billion, providing a critical cash injection.
But based on a Reuters analysis of the proposed REIT and
interviews with commercial real estate experts, potentially
large ownership stakes held by Lampert and others could conflict
with U.S. tax rules designed to prevent small groups from having
voting control of a REIT.
Sears' financial woes might also create complications, legal
experts said. Sears has lost more than $6 billion over the past
four years, and some credit analysts have warned of a possible
bankruptcy in the long run. Fitch Ratings, for example, warns
the retailer could run out of money in 2017. Given that risk,
the spinoff must be structured so it could stand up to scrutiny
under federal provisions discouraging certain transfers of major
assets prior to any bankruptcy.
Sears declined comment. But it has said it's confident it
has ample assets to fund its recovery, including a property
portfolio with a book value of $5 billion. It has raised $2.2
billion in liquidity in 2014 and recently pointed to a narrower
quarterly loss as a sign of better days to come.
THE "5/50"
Sears plans to fund the REIT by offering shareholders the
right to buy stock in proportion to their Sears ownership. But
an Internal Revenue Service guideline prevents five or fewer
shareholders from owning 50 percent of a REIT's equity, a
provision known as the 5/50 rule. Lampert, his hedge fund, ESL
Investments, and Fairholme Capital Management alone own more
than 72 percent
Because the rule is aimed at individuals, Fairholme and ESL,
which own 24 percent and 24.8 percent respectively, could argue
they are not in violation. That's because their investors
individually hold only small stakes.
According to a securities filing, Fairholme provided
advisory services to about 200 clients in the past fiscal year,
suggesting a fairly wide investor base.
Lampert's ESL, though, provided services to less than 10
clients.
It is possible that ESL's ownership group is small enough
that the 5/50 limitation would be reached simply by combining
Lampert's personal shares, his interests in ESL, and one
additional large Sears investor - for example, board member
Thomas Tisch, who owns 3.96 percent of the company.
If faced with running afoul of the rule, the simplest way
for Lampert to comply would be to sell some of his rights. "He'd
be taking a big chunk of good assets that people like, and
getting people to pay him cold hard cash," said Chris Dickerson,
a restructuring lawyer at DLA Piper.
Lampert could also solve his IRS problem in other ways.
For example: buy non-voting preferred shares in addition to
common equity. This would allow him to retain an economic
interest in the REIT, while ceding voting control.
Another approach: structuring the deal so that the REIT is
not the direct owner of the stores. Lampert could then allocate
his ownership between a separate property-owning entity that
sits under the REIT's umbrella and common equity in the REIT
itself, said Gerald Thomas, a partner at law firm McGuireWoods
CREDITOR CONCERNS?
Another key to making this deal work: determining a fair
price for the properties - and the lease terms, said DJ Busch,
an analyst at real estate firm Green Street Advisors. The terms
can't favor one group over the other, especially given the
potential conflicts of interest in the REIT, which would place
Lampert and other Sears shareholders on both sides of the deal.
This is important, legal experts said, because Lampert could
be vulnerable to lawsuits should Sears wind up insolvent. That's
because it is illegal in certain cases to move assets out of
creditors' reach prior to bankruptcy, under a concept called
"fraudulent conveyance."
The federal statute of limitations on fraudulent conveyance
provisions is two years; in some states it is as high as six
years. To avoid liability, Lampert must make sure the REIT pays
fair market value for the properties and that the deal does not
leave Sears insolvent.
Fraudulent conveyance lawsuits have precedent in the retail
sector, although in circumstances that differ from the proposed
Sears REIT. In 2012, equity owners of retailer Mervyn's paid
creditors $166 million to settle a lawsuit alleging they
improperly separated Mervyn's real estate from its retail
operations when they bought the company four years prior to its
2008 bankruptcy.
For its part, Sears is well-aware of this potential pothole.
Earlier this year, it noted a "fraudulent conveyance" risk in a
disclosure related to the spin-off of retailer Lands' End.
