PETA claims victory for animal rights in demise of SeaWorld Trainer Barbie

LOS ANGELES, April 24 Mattel Inc said on
Friday it has ended production of its SeaWorld Trainer Barbie
doll, a move cheered by an animal rights group that has been a
leading critic of SeaWorld for its treatment of killer whales.
Mattel spokesman Alex Clark said production of the doll
ended when a license agreement with SeaWorld Parks &
Entertainment expired last year. He did not say why the deal was
not renewed.
SeaWorld, which operates parks in San Diego, San Antonio,
and Orlando, Florida, has seen other business deals, including
one with SouthWest Airlines, fall apart since the 2013
CNN documentary "Blackfish" presented a critical view of how the
company treats killer whales, also called orcas.
Stephanie Shaw, corporate affairs specialist for People for
the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said the group approached
Mattel in 2012 and sought to persuade the California-based
company to stop making the doll.
"Barbie has a rich history as an animal rights activist,
she's actually been fur-free for her entire history," Shaw said.
"We are delighted to see that she can retain her animal friendly
image."
SeaWorld Trainer Barbie comes with a toy whale and a toy
dolphin, which squirt water, and a tiny fish pool. Barbie is
dressed in a pink and blue wet suit.
"We are disappointed in Mattel's decision to stop production
of the SeaWorld Trainer Barbie," SeaWorld said in a statement.
The company added that it was particularly disappointed that
"the decision appears to be based on complaints from PETA, an
extremist organization that works to close zoos and aquariums."
Despite the end of production, the SeaWorld Barbie might
still be available through some retailers as they go through
their supplies of the special edition doll, Clark said. He could
not say how many of the dolls were made but added that Mattel
has dozens of special edition Barbies.
Opponents of killer whale shows at SeaWorld have filed three
lawsuit against the company since March.
In the face of negative publicity, SeaWorld has said it
would cut jobs in an effort to save $50 million by the end of
2015. SeaWorld officials say the story depicted in "Blackfish"
of the killing of a trainer at the company's Orlando park by a
captive orca was full of lies.
