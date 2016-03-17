SeaWorld says to stop breeding killer whales

UPDATE 1-HKEX proposes new board to list companies with different voting rights
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
March 17 Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Thursday it would stop breeding killer whales and those currently at its parks would be the last.
The company has faced sagging attendance and years of criticism over its treatment of the captive marine mammals and pressure from animal rights activists to end public exhibition of killer whales altogether.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
PARIS, Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran said on Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.