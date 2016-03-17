版本:
SeaWorld says to stop breeding killer whales

March 17 Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Thursday it would stop breeding killer whales and those currently at its parks would be the last.

The company has faced sagging attendance and years of criticism over its treatment of the captive marine mammals and pressure from animal rights activists to end public exhibition of killer whales altogether.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

