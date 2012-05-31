US judge: SeaWorld trainers need protection from killer whales

* Ruling proposes barriers between trainers, whales
* Judge reduces SeaWorld's fines
By Marty Graham and Barbara Liston
May 31 A U.S. judge ordered SeaWorld to protect
its trainers from killer whales during performances to avert
future tragedies following the death of a Florida trainer in
2010.
The ruling came in a fight over safety violations cited by
the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
against SeaWorld in the death of Dawn Brancheau, who was
killed in front of horrified spectators at a SeaWorld show in
Orlando when a 29-year-old male killer whale named Tilikum
dragged her underwater.
Administrative Law Judge Ken Welsch upheld federal safety
violations against the theme park company for exposing employees
to serious injury or death, saying measures such as physical
barriers between whale and trainer, or oxygen tanks for the
humans, were feasible solutions.
Welsch reduced the fines SeaWorld must pay to $12,000 from
$75,000. SeaWorld Orlando was fined $5,000 for inadequate stair
railings and $7,000 for not protecting trainers from the killer
whale during performances.
SeaWorld, which is owned by the private equity firm
Blackstone Group and also has parks in San Diego and San
Antonio, can propose alternate solutions but the ruling could
put an end to the spectacle of a human trainer riding the back
of an orca, as killer whales are also known.
In a ruling sent to the parties on Wednesday and due to take
effect on June 11, Welsch said it was technically and
economically feasible to enact the safety measures proposed by
OSHA.
Brancheau, 40, was one of three trainers working with
Tilikum in a show called "Dine with Shamu." She had been lying
on the deck next to the pool when the orca grabbed her by her
ponytail and pulled her into the water.
Other trainers were unable to get Tilikum under control and
it took them 45 minutes to recover Brancheau's body.
In 1991 a trainer was killed when she fell into a pool
shared by Tilikum and two other orcas in a theme park in British
Columbia. In 1999 a visitor who stayed at the Orlando SeaWorld
after hours was found drowned and draped across Tilikum's back.
Welsch disagreed with SeaWorld's arguments that the danger
to trainers was not a recognizable hazard, pointing to more than
100 reports of trainer incidents with misbehaving orca,
including three deaths since 1991.
"If Tilikum's killing of Dawn Brancheau was not an
aggressive act, perhaps classification of the killer whale's
behavior is irrelevant," Welsch said in a footnote.
"It is not whales playing, or an accident, it is a large
carnivorous predator undertaking what thousands of generations
of natural selection prepared it for," Welsch wrote.
Tilikum was a particularly difficult animal and had its own
section in the trainers' manual.
"If you found yourself in the pool with Tilikum you might
not survive," one trainer testified, according to the ruling.
SeaWorld fought the federal workplace safety organization's
recommendation that orca and trainers be physically separated
during performances. SeaWorld trainers have not performed in the
water with whales since Brancheau's death in 2010. But Welsch
noted that 2011 had been the theme parks' most profitable year,
despite a ban on trainers swimming with orcas.
SeaWorld said in a statement that Welsch "unequivocally
stated that SeaWorld is a 'safety-conscious employer' with a
'highly detailed and thorough' safety training program."
"We have maintained all along that the allegations of
'willful' were meritless and are vindicated that the judge
agreed," said Jim Atchison, president and chief executive
officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
David Michaels, the assistant secretary of labor for OSHA,
called the ruling a victory for SeaWorld employees because
SeaWorld must comply with the safety rules.