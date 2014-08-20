SeaWorld drops appeal in safety ruling over dead orca trainer

| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 20 SeaWorld Entertainment
has ended its appeal of a federal safety agency's
citation in connection with the 2010 death of one of its killer
whale trainers, the company has told investors.
"We have elected not to pursue further appeal," the company
wrote in its quarterly report filed Aug. 14.
Trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed in front of horrified
spectators at a SeaWorld show in Orlando, Florida, when a
29-year-old male orca named Tilikum dragged her under water.
In April a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a ruling that
SeaWorld had violated its duties as an employer by exposing
trainers to "recognized hazards" when working with killer
whales.
The ruling allowed the U.S. Department of Labor's
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to require
SeaWorld to limit the interactions trainers have with killer
whales.
Fred Jacobs, the company's vice president of communications,
said Wednesday that trainers have not performed in pools with
killer whales since Brancheau's death.
Jacobs said trainers continue to work with killer whales in
pools with "fast-lift" floors that can quickly rise to strand
the whale out of water, in programs to de-sensitize the
creatures so they are familiar with people and will not react
violently if someone accidentally falls into their pool.
After Brancheau's death OSHA fined the company $75,000, a
sum later reduced to $12,000.
OSHA had told SeaWorld it could resolve the problem by
requiring trainers to be protected by physical barriers or by
adopting other measures.
A long-running controversy over human-orca interaction was
reignited last year with the release of the movie "Blackfish"
about Brancheau's death and Tilikum's career as an entertainer
and stud for other captive whales. SeaWorld has criticized the
film as "inaccurate and misleading."
SeaWorld shares lost nearly a third of their value recently
after the theme park operator slashed forecasts while
acknowledging that the whale controversy was hurting attendance.
The company followed with an announcement Friday that it
will nearly double the size of its killer whale tanks.
