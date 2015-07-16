SeaWorld suspends employee accused of infiltrating animal rights group

| SAN DIEGO, July 16
SAN DIEGO, July 16 SeaWorld said on Thursday
that it has suspended a San Diego-based employee while the theme
park's lawyers investigate accusations that he infiltrated an
animal rights group in a bid to undermine its work.
People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) claims
that SeaWorld deployed a man identifying himself as Thomas Jones
to masquerade as an activist in the San Diego area, taking part
in protests and organizational meetings.
"These allegations, if true, are not consistent with the
values of the SeaWorld organization and will not be tolerated,"
Joel Manby, CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., said in
a written statement. "We have placed the employee in question on
paid administrative leave pending the findings of the
investigation."
"We will take all appropriate actions based on the results
of the investigation to ensure that the integrity and values of
the SeaWorld organization are upheld," he said.
PETA, which says that the man known as Thomas Jones is
actually Paul McComb, a human resources employee at the San
Diego theme park, blasted SeaWorld's response in a written
statement and said it was prepared to expose two more SeaWorld
infiltrators.
"SeaWorld is scrambling to distance itself from something
that it cannot talk its way out of," PETA President Ingrid
Newkirk said in a written statement. "Chances are that the
McComb affair is just the tip of the iceberg in SeaWorld's dirty
tricks department."
For years, PETA has campaigned against SeaWorld over its
treatment of killer whales.
PETA filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles County
Superior Court against the Pasadena Police Department and the
city of Pasadena for failing to release records of its dealings
with "Thomas Jones" when PETA activists were arrested for
blocking the SeaWorld float at the Rose Bowl Parade in January
2014.
The arrests triggered PETA's suspicions about "Jones"
because he was never charged and was released separately from
the other 16 protesters, according to PETA Vice President Kathy
Guillermo.
PETA's internal investigation found that "Jones" first
connected with PETA in August 2012, according to the complaint,
which describes him as an "agent provocateur." The court filing
includes social media messages to other anti-SeaWorld activists
that appear to advocate violence.
PETA itself has a long history of recruiting and using
infiltrators to obtain evidence of alleged cruelty to animals,
as long ago as 2004 when its operatives documented cruelty to
researchers' monkeys and at a chinchilla breeder.
(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Sandra Maler)