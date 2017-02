WASHINGTON Dec 17 German insurer Allianz SE has agreed to pay $12.4 million to resolve charges it violated a U.S. foreign bribery law, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The SEC said Allianz violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act with improper records of payments to government officials in Indonesia during a seven-year period.

Allianz neither admitted nor denied the findings, the SEC said.