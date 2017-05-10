Barclays to pay $97 mln to settle charges it overcharged clients

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
WASHINGTON May 10 Barclays will pay more than $97 million to settle civil charges, after U.S. regulators said Wednesday the company overcharged clients from its asset management business by millions of dollars.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Barclays settled the matter without admitting or denying the charges, which allege that it collected excess mutual fund sales charges, charged fees for services that were not properly rendered and made numerous other billing errors.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
