Despite probe, US SEC says not regulating fracking

* SEC asks companies for reserves data related to fracking
* Schapiro says SEC not regulating fracking
* Some lawmakers fear SEC is overstepping its reach
By Timothy Gardner and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission wants to ensure drilling companies are not
misleading investors about their natural gas reserves but it is
not cracking down on a practice of hydraulic fracturing, its
chairman said on Thursday.
The SEC issued subpoenas to ExCo Resources Inc (XCO.N) and
Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N last month regarding a probe
into whether companies are overstating the productivity of
their natural gas wells.
That has led to complaints from some lawmakers, including
Rep Bill Posey, a Florida Republican, that the SEC was straying
from its traditional area of securities abuse into regulating
environmental issues.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said the SEC is not overstepping
its boundaries, and instead is only trying to make sure
companies are not misleading investors about their reserves.
"We are not regulating fracking in any way," Shapiro told
the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing Thursday.
In hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, drillers crack open
rocks deep underground with a blast of sand, water and
chemicals to unleash natural gas and oil. Environmentalists and
communities near drilling sites have complained fracking can
pollute water supplies.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the SEC
was also asking oil and gas drillers to provide it with
detailed information on chemicals used in the fracking
process.
Energy companies are being asked to supply information to
the SEC and the agency may require them to publicly disclose
some of the data.
Schapiro said staff in the SEC's Corporation Finance
division, which reviews public disclosures, has been involved
in the reserves issue.
"Our review group for that industry ... has asked questions
in their comment letters as they send them back and forth to
companies," she said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)