U.S. senator wants to grant the SEC more time to seek penalties

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 A U.S. Senate Democrat is
developing legislation that would double from five to 10 years
the amount of time that federal securities regulators have to
seek penalties, in an effort to help buy them more time to
investigate complex cases.
Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, a high-ranking member of the
Senate Banking Committee, has been working with officials at the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to introduce
the measure some time this fall, his staffer confirmed.
The draft bill would extend the statute of limitations for
the SEC and give it more flexibility as it tries to turbocharge
its enforcement division. It is still haunted by its failure to
catch the Bernard Madoff and Allen Stanford Ponzi schemes and
has been criticized for a lack of marquee financial-crisis cases
against Wall Street executives.
President Barack Obama earlier this year brought in former
federal prosecutor Mary Jo White to head the agency, and in
recent months it has charged hedge fund tycoon Steven A. Cohen
and stepped up actions against municipal fraud, among other big
cases.
"Securities cases can be exceedingly complex," Senator Reed
said in a statement provided exclusively to Reuters.
"If the SEC has a strong case that would serve to protect
investors and those who do business appropriately, it would be a
shame if a short statute of limitations were the reason for a
case not being brought."
It is not clear if such legislation would help the SEC bring
cases tied to the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Case law is not
definitive about whether such a change would apply to violations
that occurred before the legislation is signed but had still not
hit the original five-year statute of limitations.
The legislation's chances of becoming law are also
uncertain. Reed is hoping to get an influential Republican as a
co-sponsor in the Senate.
The House of Representatives, which is controlled by
Republicans, is more of a wild card. Republicans have generally
been reluctant to boost funding for the SEC, but they have also
called for the agency to be tougher in enforcing securities law
violations.
This will mark the second time Reed has sought to help the
SEC expand its enforcement authority.
In 2012, he and Iowa Republican Senator Charles Grassley
introduced a bill that would boost the penalties the SEC can
seek and triple the cap on funds it could obtain from repeat
offenders. So far, that bill has not advanced.
PRIOR SETBACK
The SEC's five-year statute of limitations took center stage
in February following the agency's defeat in a case before the
Supreme Court involving mutual fund manager Marc Gabelli and his
colleague, Bruce Alpert.
The court ruled the SEC's clock to seek civil penalties ran
out five years after the violation occurs, not five years after
investigators could have reasonably uncovered the fraud.
Extending the statute of limitations could put the agency on
similar footing as the U.S. Department of Justice, which has 10
years to bring cases against financial firms under the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act, or FIRREA.
The Justice Department has been increasingly using FIRREA to
go after financial firms for their conduct during the financial
crisis, from McGraw Hill's Standard & Poor's to Bank of
America.
George Canellos, a co-director of enforcement at the SEC,
said he endorses Reed's proposal to extend the SEC's statute of
limitations.
"Given the complexity of these cases and the nature of the
frauds we investigate, it makes sense to have a statute of
limitations at least equal to the civil and criminal authorities
of other agencies that also investigate frauds," Canellos told
Reuters.
Defense attorneys, however, warn the legislative proposal
could lead to negative, unintended consequences.
"The real concern I think that Congress should have is with
not holding the SEC's feet to the fire," said Robert Anello, a
partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC. "We
expect them to ferret out misconduct and to proceed
expeditiously. It doesn't necessarily foster that if you give
them the out of an extended statute of limitations."
Russell Ryan, a partner at King & Spalding and former SEC
enforcement lawyer, said the agency in most cases doesn't need
extra time to complete investigations, and that extending the
limit could harm defendants.
"It would probably lead to the prosecution of a higher
number of stale claims, which raises fairness issues to a
defendant when witnesses can't remember what happened or they
died," he said.
DODD-FRANK
If Reed's bill is enacted, it would be arguably the biggest
boost to the SEC's enforcement division since the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
That legislation gave the SEC broader national subpoena
authority, allowed the SEC to charge individuals with aiding and
abetting in wrongdoing and expanded the agency's fining powers
in is own administrative court.
However, the Dodd-Frank law short-changed the SEC when it
granted the Department of Justice six years instead of five
years to bring criminal securities cases, but failed to extend
the statute of limitations for civil cases.