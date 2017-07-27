FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton to pay $29.2 mln to settle U.S. charges tied to Angola
2017年7月27日 / 下午3点27分 / 1 天前

Halliburton to pay $29.2 mln to settle U.S. charges tied to Angola

Sarah N. Lynch

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil giant Halliburton Co will pay $29.2 million to settle civil charges it violated federal anti-bribery rules related to books, record-keeping and internal accounting controls while doing business in Angola, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Halliburton's former vice president, Jeannot Lorenz, separately agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Both the company and Lorenz are settling the case without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

