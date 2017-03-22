US SEC votes to shorten securities settlement time to two days

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to shorten the amount of time it takes for stock and bond trades to settle, from three business days down to two business days.
The final rule, which has wide support from Wall Street, is slated to take effect in early September. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2