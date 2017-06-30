FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC to allow firms to file confidential draft statements before IPOs
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨12点23分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC to allow firms to file confidential draft statements before IPOs

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it was expanding the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, by allowing all public companies to file confidentially prior to initial public offerings, in a move designed to revitalize the IPO market.

This is the first major policy announcement by new SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, in an effort to help companies raise money more readily.

Under current law, all publicly-traded companies with annual gross revenues of $1 billion or less can already file confidential draft IPO paperwork with the SEC.

These companies, known as emerging growth companies (EGCs), won this perk in the 2012 JOBS Act, as part of an effort to lower regulatory burdens and give them time to work out kinks with the SEC before unveiling IPO paperwork publicly and pitching to investors.

The new rule, which will take effect from Saturday, July 10, would be available for IPOs as well as most offerings made in the first year after a company has entered the public reporting system, the SEC said. (bit.ly/2sWW212)

The confidential review process after the IPO reduces the potential for lengthy exposure to market fluctuations, the SEC said.

Clayton has said he wants to reverse the steep decline in IPOs and give individual investors more access to smaller, successful companies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Arunima Banerjee and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse)

