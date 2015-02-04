U.S. SEC commissioners release public dissent on Oppenheimer waiver

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Two top U.S. regulators issued
a scathing dissent on Wednesday blasting the Securities and
Exchange Commission for granting Oppenheimer a regulatory waiver
despite the brokerage's history of repeat violations over
anti-money laundering practices and other problems.
SEC Democratic Commissioners Kara Stein and Luis Aguilar's
statement comes roughly one week after Oppenheimer & Co
agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges by the SEC and the
Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
alleging it ignored red flags that helped pave the way for
illegal penny stock sales.
The commissioners said they were dismayed by the SEC's
decision to grant a waiver that lets the brokerage continue
doing certain private capital-raising deals because the waiver
lacks adequate safeguards to ensure the firm is complying with
the law.
The waiver was granted, they said, based on assurances from
Oppenheimer that it will hire a law firm to monitor its
compliance, but there is nothing in writing to ensure the firm
they hire is "qualified and independent."
"Regrettably, the conditions in this bad actor waiver lack
teeth," Stein and Aguilar wrote.
They also lambasted the SEC for turning "a blind eye" to
Oppenheimer's repeat offenses.
"These violations are just the most recent chapter in a long
and unfortunate history of regulatory failures... cumulatively
indicative of a wholly failed compliance culture," they wrote.
"In fact, since 2005, there have been at least 30 separate
regulatory actions against Oppenheimer for numerous violations
of securities laws and rules," they added.
Regulatory waivers such as the one granted to Oppenheimer
have become a lightening rod at the SEC since last spring, when
Stein and Aguilar started raising questions.
In a statement issued last year, Stein publicly dissented
over another regulatory waiver granted to the Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, after one of its units pleaded
guilty to manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate
Federal securities laws automatically disqualify companies
that break criminal laws or commit fraud from engaging in
certain activities, such as private capital deals.
But companies can apply to the SEC and other regulators for
waivers or exemptions that let them continue the activities as
long as certain conditions are met.
In the past, the SEC routinely granted waivers with little
fanfare. But Stein and Aguilar have shaken things up by calling
more attention to the issue.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)