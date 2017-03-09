UPDATE 3-After Snap IPO, U.S. regulator questions unequal voting rights

(Adds detail on SEC vacancies, stock index reviews)
By Lisa Lambert and Ross Kerber
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current
members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised
questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that
offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency
should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to
investors."
"Unequal voting rights present complex and new issues that
need to be understood and addressed," Commissioner Kara Stein, a
Democrat, said at a meeting of the SEC's Investor Advisory
Committee in Washington. "We also must be mindful of the
precedent being created."
In a unique move last week, the parent of social media app
Snapchat sold $3.4 billion of shares to outside investors with
no voting rights, prompting concerns that those stockholders
would not get enough transparency or influence on matters like
executive pay or strategy.
Snap's structure has reignited a debate about how much
leverage investors should have, at a time when money has flooded
into passive index funds that cannot sell stock. Snap has said
its voting structure is good for investors as a way to preserve
founder control.
Although Snap was the first to offer outside investors no
voting rights at all, other big technology companies have
offered shares with limited voting rights to outsiders in recent
years, despite calls from large institutional investors for
increased rights to promote better corporate governance.
The topic of unequal voting rights comes at a time of
uncertainty for the SEC. Three of its five commission seats are
currently empty and the sole member other than Stein, Republican
Michael Piwowar, is its acting chairman.
President Donald Trump has nominated Wall Street attorney
Jay Clayton, also a Republican, as the top U.S. securities
regulator's permanent head. His confirmation would put Stein in
the minority and possibly limit her influence.
During Thursday's meeting Piwowar revealed little about his
own thinking on voting rights.
Stein said companies offering IPOs without voting rights
should be studied, since the expectation is that shareholders
could act to check management.
"In the long run we need to critically assess our regime for
initial public offerings. The current structure is premised on
taking investors' capital while giving the investor rights to
hold that company's management accountable of that capital," she
said.
A voice on behalf of tech companies at Thursday's hearing
was David Berger, a partner at the Wilson Sonsini law firm who
advises Silicon Valley companies on corporate governance. Berger
said many tech companies such as Google parent Alphabet Inc
, which he has represented, have adopted new share
structures as a response to the short-term pressures of Wall
Street.
While technology companies must focus on long-term goals,
they often have large cash balances or high spending on research
and development, areas often targeted by shareholder activists,
Berger said.
Berger said that "a governance system that focuses entirely
on stockholders ... ignores the broader interests of the
corporation."
Big institutional investors have already begun talks with
stock index providers over whether Snap and companies like it
should be included despite their lack of voting rights.
Ken Bertsch, executive director of the Council of
Institutional Investors, which represents large pension funds
and other asset managers, said share structures like Snap's pose
risks such as leaving founders in control decades after their
prime.
The SEC should conduct further reviews, he said, including
with stock exchanges that list companies with unequal voting
rights.
Unequal voting structures also could complicate the
strategies of index funds, he said, by introducing securities
that resemble preferred shares or partnership structures. Most
index fund providers prefer shares to have equal voting rights.
"At some point," Bertsch said, "there's some question of
market confusion and a disabling of passive strategies."
