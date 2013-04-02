US SEC says companies can announce key information on social media

WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that companies can use
Twitter, Facebook and other social media to announce key
information as long as they alert investors about which sites
they plan to use for such disclosures.
The SEC said it would apply its disclosure rules to social
media and other emerging forms of communication in the same way
that it applies those rules to the websites of public companies.
The regulator's announcement stems from a post last July on
the personal Facebook page of Netflix's chief
executive sharing company information that the SEC said had not
been revealed through more traditional means. The SEC said it
did not initiate an enforcement action or allege wrongdoing in
that case.