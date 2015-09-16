U.S. SEC says probes hindered by lack of access to stored emails

| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Active investigations into
foreign bribery, accounting fraud and manipulation are
potentially being hindered amid an ongoing legal debate over
whether U.S. enforcement agencies can get archived emails from
the cloud without obtaining a warrant, a top U.S. securities
regulator said on Wednesday.
Andrew Ceresney, the enforcement director for the Securities
and Exchange Commission, told a U.S. Senate committee the SEC is
refraining from issuing subpoenas to internet service providers
in order to obtain emails for active probes.
"I can't talk about the details of ongoing investigations,
but I can say there are a number of investigations in which, if
we were exercising our authority ... to obtain emails from
(internet service providers), we would do that," he told the
Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ceresney's comments came in response to renewed efforts in
Congress to modernize an outdated 1986 law designed to protect
the privacy of Americans' digital communications.
That law allows government agencies to obtain emails stored
on the cloud that are more than 180 days old directly from an
internet service provider with just a subpoena, a lesser
standard than a warrant, which must be approved by a judge.
However, a 2010 opinion in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of
Appeals found the Justice Department's use of a subpoena to
obtain emails on the cloud violated constitutional protections
against warrantless searches.
Since then, service providers like Google have
refused in many cases to provide emails without warrants.
A draft bill in the Senate to update the 1986 privacy law
would require civil agencies like the SEC to obtain a warrant in
order to access emails stored on the cloud.
The SEC, the Justice Department, and the Federal Trade
Commission have opposed the move, saying it makes no sense
because civil agencies don't have criminal investigative powers
and cannot obtain warrants.
"Civil investigators enforcing civil rights, environmental,
antitrust and a host of other laws would be left unable to
obtain stored communications content from providers," said Elana
Tyrangiel, a principal deputy assistant attorney general for the
Justice Department.
Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have urged
Congress to require warrants, warning that not doing so would
allow civil agencies to obtain emails under a lesser standard
and share them with criminal investigators.
Ceresney said he does not believe the 2010 court decision
prevents the SEC from obtaining emails stored on the cloud
because that case involved a criminal grand jury matter.
In an abundance of caution, however, Ceresney and a top FTC
official said their agencies have since avoided making requests
to service providers directly.
Ceresney proposed a compromise measure to lawmakers, in
which targets of civil probes could get a chance in court to
challenge subpoenas issued to service providers for access to
their emails.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)