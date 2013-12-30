ACLU sues for details of U.S. surveillance under executive order

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 30 The American Civil Liberties
Union filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to force the U.S.
government to disclose details of its foreign electronic
surveillance program and what protections it provides to
Americans whose communications are swept up.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in New York, came
three days after the ACLU lost a bid to block a separate program
that collects the phone calls of millions of
Americans.
The latest lawsuit seeks information related to the use of
Executive Order 12333, which was signed in 1981 and governs
surveillance of foreign targets.
Under the order, the National Security Administration is
collecting "vast quantities" of data globally under the order's
authority, "inevitably" including communications of U.S.
citizens, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit cites "recent revelations," an apparent
reference to reports about U.S. spying activities in the wake of
leaks by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"This FOIA request seeks, in part, to determine what
protections are afforded to those U.S. persons and whether those
protections are consistent with the Constitution," it said.
A representative for the Justice Department, which will
defend the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The lawsuit follows a series of requests to U.S. agencies
for the information under the Freedom of Information Act, which
it said have not resulted in substantive responses.
Alex Abdo, an ACLU staff attorney, said in a blog post that
the government was using the order as a way to spy on the
international communication of U.S. citizens.
"The core of the problem is that the NSA has, for years,
relied upon its authority to gather foreign intelligence as
permission to conduct sweeping surveillance of Americans'
international communications," Abdo wrote.
The lawsuit cites news reports indicating that under the
order, the NSA is collecting data on cell phone locations and
email contact lists, as well as information from Google Inc
and Yahoo! Inc user accounts.
Among the records sought by the ACLU are any construing or
interpreting the scope of agencies' authority under the
executive order.
It also seeks records describing minimization procedures
used by the agencies related to intelligence collection and
interpretation pursuant to the order.
The lawsuit names as defendants the NSA, Central
Intelligence Agency, Defense Department, Justice Department and
State Department.
The case is American Civil Liberties Union et al v. National
Security Agency et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-9198.