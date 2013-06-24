Russian plane leaves for Cuba, source says Snowden not on board

MOSCOW, June 24 A Russian plane left Moscow for Havana on Monday but there was no sign that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was on board, a Reuters correspondent on the plane said.

A flight attendant said Snowden was not on the plane, and the seat he had been expected to occupy was taken by another passenger. A source at Russian carrier Aeroflot, which was operating the flight, said: "He didn't take the flight."