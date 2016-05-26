版本:
Airport screening made 70,000 miss American Airlines flights this year

May 26 American Airlines Group Inc has had more than 70,000 customers and 40,000 checked bags miss flights this year because of delays in airport screening, according to an executive's testimony before a U.S. Congressional subcommittee Thursday.

A shortage of staff and a surge in air travelers have created a nightmare scenario for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with airport wait times in places like Chicago stretching beyond two hours. American, the world's largest airline, wants TSA to create a senior internal role focused on advocating for travelers, according to prepared remarks by American's Senior Vice President for Customer Experience Kerry Philipovitch.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

